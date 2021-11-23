India vs NZ: KL Rahul ruled out of first Test

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The Indian cricket team has suffered a massive blow ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, starting November 25 in Kanpur. According to a report in PTI, opening batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the opener due to an injury. Rahul played the first two T20Is against New Zealand before being rested for the dead rubber. Here are further details. Options Gill and Mayank to open for Team India With Rahul set to miss the opening Test match, Team India will look up to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal to open the innings. Gill was India's opener before missing the England series in August-September due to an injury. As per the report, Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank during the team's net session. MENAFN23112021000165011035ID1103234413