Turkish president vows to give new houses, shops to Izmir earthquake victims

(MENAFN) On Monday Turkey–s president announced that hundreds of residences and shops constructed for the victims of a huge quake in Aegean Turkey in 2020 are going to be given to their new holders as of Friday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed after a Cabinet conference in the capital Ankara, "we've completed the construction of a total of 741 independent sections, including 596 houses and 145 shops," mentioning that they were constructed for people of Izmir who were affected by the earthquake with an preliminary investment of 750 million Turkish liras (nearly USD66 million). Erdogan stated at the Presidential Complex, where the Cabinet encountered, "we built houses in Izmir with the same swiftness that we did in other disaster-hit areas. We carried out the greatest urban and earthquake transformation work in the history of Izmir." A magnitude 6.6 earthquake last November shook the Izmir province, leaving 115 citizens dead and wounded more 1,000. Erdogan mentioned that 795 residences and 157 stores that remain are going to be finished in no time and be given to earthquake victims in the region.