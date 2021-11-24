India - Know what's coming after HC gave Aryan Khan clean chit

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan , was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month after spending weeks in jail in Cordelia Cruises case. The bail order was made public a few days ago. It stated there was no evidence suggesting Aryan and others were involved in any conspiracy as claimed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Here's what happened next. Takeaways Why does this story matter? SRK , who recently resumed filming for Pathan and the Atlee directorial, is naturally quite concerned about his son's ordeal. While Khan asked his personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, to protect Aryan when he's away, the superstar might also take legal action against those who implicated his son thus. On the other hand, NCB seems unhappy with High Court's decision and might approach the Supreme Court . Future action SRK has been advised retaliatory legal action against Sameer Wankhede The bail order maintained the WhatsApp chats collected from Aryan, his co-accused–Munmum Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt–didn't show anything objectionable. As per Bollywood Hungama , now Khan has been advised to slap cases against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede , who led the drug bust, and others. Relying on the HC's order, the actor's legal team might ask Wankhede why was Aryan arrested in the first place. Reactions This is how Merchantt's father reacted to bail order Similar actions can come from the families of the other accused. Reacting to the bail order, Merchantt's father, Aslam Merchantt, had said, 'Justice delayed is justice denied. The right decision has taken too much time to arrive and in the course, irreparable damage has been done.' Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik , who has been explosive throughout the investigation, also had interesting insights. Twitter Post Malik said this case was actually about 'kidnapping and ransom' Apex Court NCB might appeal against Aryan's bail in Supreme Court Apart from the NCP leader's varied allegations against the NCB officer, Wankhede has also been accused of extortion by an independent witness of the NCB . However, the federal agency is undeterred in the face of such accusations. As per ANI , the Bureau is contemplating whether to 'file an appeal against Aryan Khan's bail, in the Supreme Court.' Overall, the action is far from over. MENAFN24112021000165011035ID1103240623