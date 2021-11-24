Turkey warns its residents in Ethiopia to go out

(MENAFN) As announced by Turkey–s Delegation in Addis Ababa, Turkish inhabitants currently in Ethiopia have to leave because of the rising conflicts amid military and associates of the protest Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The delegation also tweeted: "In the face of the rapid developments in Ethiopia's security situation, our citizens who are in the country are advised to leave Ethiopia by scheduled aircraft,– and shared its phone number and e-mail. The Ethiopian administration affirmed an emergency condition in Ethiopia as a result of dissident TPLF assaults evolving south on November 2. Almost 2.5 million people were expatriated, and 5 million people left needing emergent help, due to struggling in the northern Ethiopia for over 12 months.