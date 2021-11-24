Coronavirus: UAE reports 73 Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries,1 death

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wed 24 Nov 2021, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 2:03 PM The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 73 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 90 recoveries and 1 death. Over 99.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far. The new cases were detected through 290,301 additional tests. The total number of cases in UAE as on November 24 are 741,643, while total recoveries stand at 736,423. The death toll now stands at 2,145. The UAE is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants in some countries around the world, a top official has said. The NCEMA spokesperson reiterated that celebratory events are restricted to Covid-vaccinated residents ; or those with a green pass on their AlHosn app. The official advised residents to follow all safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks, especially with the upcoming National Day break and celebrations. He asked residents to avoid gatherings and physical forms of greetings like handshakes and hugs. UAE has eased Covid-19 rules for those entering the country via its land border s. The updated protocols are applicable to both Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens and expatriates. Starting November 23, visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 need to have a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 14 days of entry. Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. They must also get tested on days four and eight after entry. ALSO READ: Let's not lower Covid guard for UAE National Day celebrations Lessons from the vaccination programme Travel update: New Zealand to reopen to foreigners from April 30 Ahead of the UAE National Day holidays the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has issued travel tips for citizens to follow amidst Covid-19 . On the MOFAIC website, the travel instructions are tailored according to each country of interest, guiding UAE travellers with all the requirements they need before, during and after travel and listing the countries open for travel. Upon returning, travellers must follow the UAE health measures to ensure public safety and wellbeing.MENAFN24112021000049011007ID1103243027