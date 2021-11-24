India - WhatsApp could soon let you create your own stickers

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Meta's messaging service, WhatsApp , is reportedly working on a feature so users can create their own stickers on the app. Additionally, WhatsApp is also said to be working on extending the message deletion timeline to around seven days. The sticker creation feature was spotted in the beta version and is likely to be released on the stable channel sometime soon. Here are more details. Significance Why does this story matter? WhatsApp has been on the path of constant improvement, but it still has not caught up to its rivals such as Signal and Telegram that offer several useful features. One such area of improvement is the choice of stickers on the app. One usually needs to download third-party sticker packs or rely on apps such as Bitmoji. Custom stickers could change this for good. In development WhatsApp could offer custom in-app sticker creation, editing tools According to a report from 91mobiles , WhatsApp is beta testing a feature for Android and iOS that allows users to create custom stickers, possibly using photos on their device. The screenshot shows a + icon labeled 'create' in the WhatsApp stickers section, corroborating the possibility. The report added that customized tools could be offered for editing the sticker as well. Information How to use the Sticker Maker feature on WhatsApp Web? Open web.whatsapp.com on your browser and open a conversation. Click the paperclip icon beside the message box and choose Sticker. Select a file from your computer. WhatsApp will let you add outlines, crop, and add emojis, other stickers, and text before you send it. Related news WhatsApp could also extend time limit for 'delete for everyone' Although WhatsApp hasn't announced an official release date for this feature on mobile platforms, the report speculated that the feature should first come to Android devices and later to iOS in the coming weeks. Separately, popular beta feature tracker WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp could also increase the time limit associated with the 'delete for everyone' option to a comfortable seven days. Release WhatsApp hasn't announced or given release date for either feature Presently, WhatsApp only allows users to delete messages for everyone up to one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds after you send them. The new feature is reportedly being tested and isn't even available for beta testers yet. It was spotted on WhatsApp Desktop beta build bearing version number 2.2147.4. Like stickers, WhatsApp has not formally announced a release date for this change. MENAFN24112021000165011035ID1103246135