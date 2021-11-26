MoPH reports 145 community Covid-19 cases in Qatar on Nov 26

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Covid-19 Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 151 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 119 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 240,278.– Out of the 151 new cases, 145 are community cases and 6 from travellers returning from abroad. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 611. 8,083 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 4,954,143.– The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 242,824 and there are 1,935 active cases under treatment. 4,203 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (20,117 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,972,002 tests. There were no new admissions in intensive care in the last 24 hours and 17 people continued to receive medical attention in ICU. There were 9 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 87. It is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it. MENAFN26112021000063011010ID1103255887