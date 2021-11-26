MES starts World Cup Qatar 2022 countdown

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) MES Indian School has marked the one-year countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. A giant replica of the trophy was displayed at the school ground. Principal Hameeda Kadar unveiled the countdown board kept at the entrance of the school ground. School officials, teachers and the students were present on the occasion. The Physical Education Department organised the event. MENAFN26112021000067011011ID1103257262