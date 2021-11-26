India - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched with HD+ display, 48MP main camera

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Samsung has unveiled a new A-series smartphone, called the Galaxy A03. It arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A02 model, which was announced earlier this year. As for the key highlights, the device comes in three color options with an HD+ LCD display, a 48MP dual rear camera setup, Dolby Atmos sound technology, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup. Takeaways Why does this story matter? As compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03 offers a redesigned camera module with an upgraded 48MP sensor and a new 1.6GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be the UNISOC SC9863A SoC. Although the company has not announced its pricing details yet, this entry-level handset will go against other affordable smartphones like the Realme C21Y and POCO C31. Design and display The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design The Samsung Galaxy A03 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it has a dual camera unit along with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.2x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options. Information It sports a 5MP selfie camera The Samsung Galaxy A03 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. Internals It boots Samsung's One UI based on Android 11 The Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with IMG8322 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 -based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port. Information Samsung Galaxy A03: Pricing and availability Samsung is yet to reveal the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A03 smartphone. However, considering the specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000. MENAFN26112021000165011035ID1103257517