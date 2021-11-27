The mummy was found inside an underground structure found on the outskirts of the city of Lima. In the tomb were also offerings including ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools.Full Article
Archaeologists find 800-year old mummy in Peru
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Archaeologists unearth mummy in Peru estimated to be over 800 years old
A mummy estimated to be around 800 years old has been discovered on Peru's central coast.
Sky News
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru
Archaeologists think the mummy, found near Lima, could be up to 1,200 years old.
BBC News