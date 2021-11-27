Turkish warrior murdered neighboring Syrian frontier

(MENAFN) According to Turkey–s National Defense Ministry, a Turkish warrior was "martyred" in Turkish southeastern area of Gaziantep/Kilis nearby Syria. A declaration by the ministry showed Infantry Sergeant Savas Dinc was hurt in a bid to prevent people from reaching the frontier from Turkey to Syria unlawfully, and was moved to the Kilis State Hospital where he gave up to his injuries. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar asked Allah's mercy upon him and sent condolences to his family and Turkey. The declaration also read "We buried you in our hearts, not in the ground... The Motherland is grateful to you."