India - Hasan Ali claims sixth five-wicket haul in Tests: Key numbers

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali bowled well in the ongoing first Test versus Bangladesh, claiming a fifer in the first innings. Hasan, who had got Shadman Islam's wicket on Day 1, picked up four more today. Bangladesh resumed Day 2 on 253/4 with Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim playing pivotal knocks yesterday. However, Hasan dismissed Liton and then got the lower-order. We decode his stats. Takeaways Why does this story matter Hasan has been a prolific pace bowler for Pakistan of late, clocking a lot of consistency across formats. He has done well in Test cricket, boasting an average of 21.55. Hasan is a genuine wicket-taker and got the key wicket of Liton, who batted sensationally to register a maiden Test century. Breaking a double-century stand was something Pakistan needed and Hasan provided the impetus. BAN vs PAK How has this Test panned out? Bangladesh were reduced to 49/4 at one stage and needed something substantial to salvage their innings. Mushfiqur and Liton got together and stitched a valuable 206-run stand for the fifth wicket. Hasan got centurion Liton early today before claiming the wickets of Yasir Ali, Abu Jayed, and Ebadot Hossain. Bangladesh folded for 330. In response, Pakistan openers have added a fifty-plus partnership. Tally Hasan has raced to 68 Test wickets Playing his 16th Test match, right-arm pacer Hasan has raced to 68 wickets. He has matched the tally of former Pakistan cricketer Mahmood Hussain in terms of Test scalps (68). Hasan now has six five-wicket hauls in Tests. He has claimed the 14th-highest number of five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in Tests (6), steering clear of Junaid Khan (5). Feats Notable feats achieved by Hasan Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in what was his maiden appearance against them. Out of his 68 Test scalps, 33 of them have now come in Asia from just seven matches. This was also his fourth five-wicket haul in the sub-continent. Meanwhile, Hasan has the third-highest number of Test scalps in 2021 (37). He has an average of 15.40.