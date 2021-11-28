India vs NZ, 1st Test: Hosts lose four wickets

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) India were off to a turbulent start in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. They lost as many as four wickets, including skipper Ajinkya Rahane, in the first session on Day 4. The likes of Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Ajaz Patel provided New Zealand the crucial breakthroughs. Here is the session report. Session How did the session pan out? India resumed on their overnight score of 23/1. They had lost opener Shubman Gill yesterday. Jamieson struck in the 12th over, getting rid of Cheteshwar Pujara. Three overs later, Rahane succumbed to Patel, who trapped the Indian skipper in front. Thereafter, Tim Southee removed Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja in just one over. India finished on 84/5 at the stroke of lunch. Hundred Joint-most consecutive innings without a hundred at number three Pujara has now played the joint-most consecutive Test innings (39) without a hundred at number three (2019-21), with Ajit Wadekar (1968-74). Pujara's previous such run came between 2013 and 2016, where he played 37 innings without scoring a hundred. The Indian top-order batter last slammed a ton in January 2019 (193 vs Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground). Information Tim Southee completes 50 wickets against India By dismissing Mayank, New Zealand pace spearhead Southee completed 50 wickets against India in Test cricket. He is only the second Kiwi bowler after Richard Hadlee to reach this landmark. Southee is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand against India. Duo Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin rebuild India's innings Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin started to rebuild India's innings after the hosts were reduced to 51/5. While Ashwin emerged as the aggressor, the former played rather watchfully. The duo extended India's lead in the first session. Iyer has been terrific in his debut Test match. To recall, the middle-order batter smashed his maiden Test ton in the first innings. MENAFN28112021000165011035ID1103263138