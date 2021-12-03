Israel's number of confirmed omicron cases rises to seven
Published
More than half of confirmed omicron cases in Israel are among unvaccinated people who returned from South Africa, Health Ministry figures showFull Article
Published
More than half of confirmed omicron cases in Israel are among unvaccinated people who returned from South Africa, Health Ministry figures showFull Article
Watch VideoEconomic powerhouses Japan and France reported their first cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings..
Watch VideoThe World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African..