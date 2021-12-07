The Kremlin said it hopes the two leaders can hold an in-person summit to discuss what the 'lamentable' state of US-Russia relations, which have sunk to their lowest since the end of the Cold War.Full Article
Biden, Putin talk for two hours on Ukraine, other topics amid war fears
Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin of 'strong' Western response to any Ukraine attack
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held two hours of virtual talks on Ukraine and other disputes.
