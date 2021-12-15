Europe’s two kosher foie gras factories aren’t in France, nor in England – instead, they are both in Hungary, where there are few Jews and kosher food is scarce.Full Article
Hungary is Europe’s unlikely leader in kosher foie gras
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Hungary became Europe’s unlikely leader in kosher foie gras production
The factories are a fresh opportunity for the Orban government to present Hungary as the guardian of liberties that are being..
Haaretz