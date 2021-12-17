The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on Immunization voted unanimously to make the recommendation in favor of the vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer /BioNTech over the J&J shot.Full Article
CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot
New Zealand Herald
Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious..
-
CDC Recommends Moderna, Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines Over J&J Due to Rare Blood Clot Cases
HNGN
-
CDC Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines Over J&J’s
Upworthy
-
C.D.C. Panel Recommends Other Covid Vaccines Over J.&J.’s Shots
NYTimes.com
-
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot
Japan Today
Advertisement
More coverage
CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Over J&J Shot
Newsy
Watch VideoMost Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare..
-
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines over Johnson & Johnson for people 18 and older
Delawareonline
-
CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Vaccines Over J&J’s
Upworthy
-
CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot
MarketWatch
-
CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson, citing rare blood clotting condition
Washington Post