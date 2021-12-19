Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.Full Article
China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault
Jerusalem Post0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Concern for Peng Shuai Persists as WTA Suspends All Tournaments in China
Wibbitz Top Stories
Peng Shuai.
On December 1, Women's Tennis Association Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said the WTA has suspended all tournaments..
China Tennis Superstar Disappears
HuffPost NOW News
WTA Threatens To Pull Out Of China Without Proof of Peng Shuai's Safety
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai 'missing', WTA warns of pull out from events | Oneindia News
The Women's Tennis Association is prepared to pull its tournaments from China if tennis player Peng Shuai is not fully accounted..
Oneindia