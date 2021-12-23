Research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday research that indicated that the risk of Omicron patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than Delta.Full Article
Hospital stay risk for Omicron is 40%-45% lower than Delta - UK study
