Russian mercenaries deploy to eastern Ukraine - sources
Published
Russia moves tens of thousands of regular troops to eastern Ukraine, but the Kremlin says it has nothing to do with Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Russia moves tens of thousands of regular troops to eastern Ukraine, but the Kremlin says it has nothing to do with Russian regular forces in eastern Ukraine.Full Article
Watch VideoIt's often called Russian President Vladimir Putin's "shadow army."
Starting in 2014, the private..