Noam Huppert, a 44-year-old from Australia, has had a “stay-of-exit” order against him since 2013 and cannot leave until he makes an outstanding $3.34 million in child support payments.Full Article
Man banned from leaving Israel for 8,000 years over child support payments
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The 25 best British TV shows and movies of 2021
The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption! What a year it's been for British TV and films.
The UK..
Mashable
Why 2021 felt worse than 2020, and how to feel better in 2022
Back in March — which seems like eons ago — a meme comparing our 2021 selves to our 2020 selves went around. Needless to say,..
Mashable