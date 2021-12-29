Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit organization, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong.Full Article
Hong Kong pro-democracy Stand News shuts down after police raid, arrests
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet, arrest 6
euronews (in English)
The arrests come as authorities crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Advertisement
More coverage
Hong Kong: Police arrest reporters over 'seditious publications'
Deutsche Welle
Pro-democracy outlet Stand News has announced it will stop operating after police arrested several of its current and former staff..
-
Pro-democracy news outlet to close after police raids in Hong Kong
Belfast Telegraph
-
Hong Kong outlet Stand News to close after police raid and arrests
SBS
-
Hong Kong police arrest six people and raid pro-democracy news outlet
Belfast Telegraph
-
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News outlet, arrest six
Upworthy