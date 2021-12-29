The approval comes at a time when companies such as Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health Corp have limited sales of at-home COVID-19 testing kits as demand surged.Full Article
US authorizes German firm Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID-19 test
