Because there were so many options, I’ve limited myself to new series on this list, but there were older shows that released wonderful new seasons in 2021.Full Article
What were the best TV shows of 2021?
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Record-breaking year for electric car sales, but overall market flat
Autocar
The Tesla Model 3 tops the electric car sales rankings for 2021
Latest SMMT figures show little growth in car..
-
Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Receives $400 Million Minority Investment From Tokyo Gaming Company Nexon
The Wrap
-
Samsung Freestyle portable projector lets you take movies and music with you
Mashable
-
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 2 Recap: The Tribes of Tatooine
The Wrap
-
Study: Vaccines don't stop covid outbreaks (and actually cause more of them)
NaturalNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Netflix's 'The Puppet Master' trailer documents the real-life hunt for a serial conman
Mashable
Netflix already has a very well-stocked true crime slate, and it looks as though 2022 is only going to add to this.
The..