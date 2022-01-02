Wind gusts in excess of 100 miles per hour (160 kph) pushed flames eastward into the towns of Superior and Louisville, prompting the evacuation of both communities.Full Article
Three people missing feared dead from fierce Colorado wildfire
Three people missing and feared dead from fierce Colorado wildfire
Three people are missing and feared dead after a wind-stoked wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado,..
Colorado wildfire: Three people reported missing and presumed dead
A local sheriff previously said it had been a miracle no one was reported missing or dead.
