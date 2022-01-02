Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended permanently for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.Full Article
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account suspended permanently
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene
Mediaite
Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Advertisement
More coverage
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Trump’s Pro-Vax Position on Twitter: ‘He Still Encourages Everyone to Get the Vaccine’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed former President Donald Trump gave her permission to share a pro-vaccine message on his..
Mediaite
The best/worst Twitter main characters of 2021
Every few weeks, Twitter is taken over by a Main Character — a person who, seemingly independent of planning, becomes all anyone..
Mashable