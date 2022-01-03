US will 'respond decisively' if Russia further invades Ukraine - Biden
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter that they discussed joint actions on keeping peace in Europe and preventing further escalation.Full Article
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on Sunday and “made clear that the United States and its..
US President Joe Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin the US could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further..