The five nations issued a joint statement affirming that further nuclearization, such as the spread of nuclear arms and nuclear war, should be avoided.Full Article
Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
United Nations Security Council Vows To Prevent Nuclear War Amid Rising Global Tension
Wibbitz Top Stories
United Nations Security Council , Vows To Prevent Nuclear War , Amid Rising Global Tension.
Al Jazeera reports that five of..
-
Five of world’s most powerful nations pledge to avoid nuclear war
Upworthy
-
World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread
SBS
-
'No one can win nuclear war': Russia, China, Britain, US, France in joint declaration
Zee News
-
A war no one can win: Russia, China, Britain, US and France on nuke power
Zee News