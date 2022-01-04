Prosecutors said Holmes swindled private investors between 2010 and 2015 by convincing them that Theranos' small machines could run a range of tests with a few drops of blood from a finger prick.Full Article
US jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty in fraud trial
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Silicon Valley Can’t Escape Elizabeth Holmes
NYTimes.com
Ms. Holmes, the founder of Theranos, wasn’t a creature of Silicon Valley, or so the refrain went. But her fraud trial showed..
-
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
SeattlePI.com
-
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
SeattlePI.com
-
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of four counts of fraud after Theranos blood testing scandal
City A.M.
-
News24.com | Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty in fraud trial
News24
Advertisement
More coverage
Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
Zee News
The 37-year-old Holmes was found guilty on 2 counts of wire fraud and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud on Monday after 7 days..
-
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Four Counts of Fraud
NYTimes.com
-
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in fraud trial
IndiaTimes
-
Alert: Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty on 4 counts of fraud and conspiracy at her former blood-testing startup Theranos
SeattlePI.com
-
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in US fraud trial
SBS