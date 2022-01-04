"At the moment, if you look at the people who have been hospitalized, they are going in with less severe conditions than before," Minister for Vaccines and Public Health Maggie Throup told Sky News.Full Article
COVID-19 patients show milder symptoms - UK vaccine minister
COVID patients show less severe symptoms following Plan B action vaccine minister says
Covid-19 in the United Kingdom are broadly showing less severe symptoms than before, the vaccine minister said this morning.
