Palestinian Prisoner’s Hunger Strike Leads to Release
A Palestinian accused of plotting to kill Israelis went on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment without trial. Fearing unrest, Israel agreed to release him.Full Article
Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash's life is in 'immediate danger' after more than 4 months on a hunger strike, a medical..