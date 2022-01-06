The blaze broke out around 6:30 AM on the second floor of a building owned by the federally funded Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the fourth-largest housing authority in the United States.Full Article
Eight children, four adults killed in Philadelphia apartment fire
