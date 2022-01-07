Arbery's anguished relatives addressed the court to argue that racial stereotyping led to the killing of the 25-year-old avid jogger.Full Article
Three Georgia men sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
3 men sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery's murder; parole denied for father, son
Delawareonline
In handing down a life sentence, the judge denied the possibility of parole for Gregory and Travis McMichael for the murder of..
3 white men convicted of Black man Ahmaud Arbery's murder sentenced to life in prison
CBC.ca
Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of..