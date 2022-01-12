The US Treasury Department said the steps aimed to prevent the advancement of North Korea's weapons programs and impede its attempts to proliferate weapons technologies.Full Article
US imposes sanctions on North Koreans, Russians, after missile tests
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US imposes sanctions on North Koreans, Russian, after missile tests
The United States on Wednesday sanctioned six North Koreans, one Russian and an entity it said were responsible for procuring goods..
IndiaTimes