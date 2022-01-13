A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.Full Article
UK's Prince Andrew stripped of military and royal honors by Queen
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Prince Andrew court case: Duke of York will never return to royal duties after Queen strips military titles
Cambridge News
The decision comes after a judge ruled Virginia Giuffre's civil case against the Duke of York could go ahead
Advertisement
More coverage
Queen strips Duke of York of honorary military roles and royal patronages
Prince Andrew will no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity
Wales Online
Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages returned to the Queen
Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen and he will continue not to undertake..
Sky News