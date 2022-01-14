Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, apologized for a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown.Full Article
Boris Johnson's staff partied while Queen Elizabeth mourned husband
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Johnson aide says sorry for party on eve of royal funeral
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s former communications chief apologized “unreservedly” on Friday for a lockdown-breaching..
SeattlePI.com
UK PM Johnson's staff partied as queen mourned death of husband
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office apologised to Queen Elizabeth on Friday after it emerged that staff had partied late..
Upworthy