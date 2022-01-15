An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island nations, with footage on social media showing waves crashing into homes.Full Article
Tsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
Tsunami observed in American Samoa
An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday (January 15), triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island..
Tonga hit by Tsunami after volcanic eruption
A tsunami warning has been issued by officials in Tonga and American Samoa after a large volcanic eruption. Parts of Tonga's..
