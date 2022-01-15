Jewish organizations in America react to the ongoing hostage situation in the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, TexasFull Article
US Orgs react to Colleyville synagogue hostage situation
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
FBI involved in hostage, standoff situation at Texas synagogue
Rumble
Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports on the latest involving a hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
-
Statement by President Biden on the Hostage Situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas
Upworthy
-
Bishop of Fort Worth asks for prayers for Synagogue hostage situation involving alleged Al Qaeda terrorist
CNA
-
Live Updates: Hostage Situation At Texas Synagogue
cbs4.com
-
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to 'hostage situation' at Colleyville, Texas, synagogue
USATODAY.com