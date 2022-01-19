The $1 million Genesis Prize, launched in 2013, honors extraordinary people for their professional achievements. Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla was chosen as this year's Genesis Prize Laureate.Full Article
Pfizer CEO awarded Genesis Prize for efforts to combat COVID-19
