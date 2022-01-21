The singer and actor sold more than 100 million records worldwide and had roles in films "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Fight Club."Full Article
'Bat out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his..
A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.