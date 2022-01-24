"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, addressing an anti-vaccine rally.Full Article
COVID-19 vaccine mandates worse than Holocaust, RFK suggests at anti-vax rally
