The once-a-day online game gives a player six chances to figure out the day's secret five-letter word, using the least number of guesses.Full Article
New York Times acquires Wordle
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Indigenous Chefs Are Trying To 'De-Colonize' American Diets
Newsy
Watch VideoWhen non-Native people think of Indigenous foods, they probably think fry bread or Indian tacos, but two chefs are..
-
A new anthology tells erotic stories by 27 'anonymous' writers
Mashable
-
Just 9 wild pitches for the inevitable 'Wordle' movie
Mashable
-
The NYT bought Wordle, but you can make it yours by simply downloading it
Mashable
-
Will Wordle stay free? Fans react to The New York Times buying viral word game
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
‘The New York Times’ Buys Wordle
Wibbitz Top Stories
‘The New York Times’ , Buys Wordle.
‘The New York Times’ , Buys Wordle.
The viral game gives users six guesses to..