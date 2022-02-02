The UAE on Monday intercepted a missile during a visit by Israel's president, the third such attack in two weeks claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.Full Article
US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US to send destroyer, fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks
The United States said it is sending fighter jets to assist the United Arab Emirates following a series of missile attacks on the..
Rumble
US to deploy warship, fighter jets to assist UAE after Yemen attacks
The US deployment comes just days after the UAE said it intercepted a missile from Yemen's Houthi rebels. It was the third such..
Deutsche Welle