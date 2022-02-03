Biden says U.S. killed ISIS leader in rare Syria operation
Published
ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi exploded a bomb that killed him and his family once he was surrounded, a senior U.S. official saidFull Article
Published
ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi exploded a bomb that killed him and his family once he was surrounded, a senior U.S. official saidFull Article
President Biden delivers remarks after the U.S. confirmed it killed the leader of ISIS in Syria during a counterterrorism..