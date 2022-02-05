Turkey's Erdogan tested positive for COVID-19
Erdogan and his wife have 'mild symptoms,' according to the Turkish president, who said he will continue to work from home
Erdogan and his wife have 'mild symptoms,' according to the Turkish president, who said he will continue to work from homeFull Article
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday.
“Today..
Erdogan said on Saturday that he and his spouse tested positive for COVID-19, but that both have mild symptoms "due to the Omicron..