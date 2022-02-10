The coalition has been fighting the Houthis since early 2015 after the group ousted Yemen's internationally recognized government from power in the capital Sanaa.Full Article
Intercepted drone shrapnel injures 4 at Saudi Abha airport
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted
Twelve people were injured at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport by shrapnel from an explosive-laden drone intercepted by air defences on..
IndiaTimes