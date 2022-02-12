Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to US
Demonstrators opposing the government's strict pandemic restrictions have occupied the Ambassador Bridge for the fifth straight day.Full Article
Canadian police on Saturday began clearing protesters opposing the government's pandemic restrictions who had blocked a..
The weeklong blockade gathered demonstrators protesting targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions, consequently..