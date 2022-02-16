No evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border, U.K. official says
Published
'Physical observations that we see show the opposite of some of the recent rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin,' British defense secretary saysFull Article
Published
'Physical observations that we see show the opposite of some of the recent rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin,' British defense secretary saysFull Article
Watch VideoUkraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet..