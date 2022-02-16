The number of school children in quarantine has fallen dramatically over the last few weeks due to the new government testing systemFull Article
COVID-19: 20,340 new cases, 42% decrease in cases since last week
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Oklahoma abortion providers see huge influx of Texas women
SeattlePI.com
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said Tuesday that they’re still seeing a massive influx of women from..
-
Full text: EWTN’s exclusive interview with Archbishop Gänswein
CNA
-
New report details how Apple forced Facebook to pivot its advertising tech
9to5Mac
-
Archbishop Gänswein tells inside story of Benedict XVI’s response to the Munich abuse report
CNA
-
India records 34,113 new Covid-19 cases, 346 deaths in last 24 hours
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
In Reversal, FDA Puts Brakes On COVID Shots For Kids Under 5
Newsy
Watch VideoCOVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 hit another monthslong delay Friday as U.S. regulators abruptly put the..