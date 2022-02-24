Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbor was imminent.Full Article
Putin orders military operations in Ukraine, demands Kyiv forces surrender
Jerusalem Post
